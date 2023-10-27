RBI’s ‘Diwali gift’ for borrowers: Alerts via SMS and higher compensation in case of delay
The banking regulator RBI has released a series of new rules, one of which includes informing the customers when their credit information is accessed by the bank
A few days before the auspicious day of Diwali, the banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a set of instructions which – in letter and spirit – favour the retail borrowers. These include intimation via sms when your credit information is shared with the bank, and entitlement to a higher compensation when there is a delay in updation of credit information.