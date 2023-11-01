RBI's floating rate savings bonds: Why should investors invest in them?
The floating rate bonds are fixed income instruments that can be held by an individual or a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) with interest payable at half yearly intervals on Jan 1st and July 1st every year.
As RBI has now allowed retail investors to apply for floating rate savings bonds via its Retail Direct Portal, there is a recent addition to the number of fixed income instruments one can opt for. For the uninitiated, subscription to these bonds is done in the form of cash (up to ₹20,000 only).