RBI's norms may push personal loans costlier: Check lowest interest rates of top lenders
Consumers may face higher interest rates as banks tighten their lending policies to comply with stricter capital requirements following a rise in risk weights. Check lowest interest rates offered by top lenders
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently raised the risk weights for consumer credit exposure, particularly for personal loans, by 25 percentage points to 125 percent. This means that banks now need to hold more capital, increasing the cost of capital for these loans. Both existing and new loans are affected by this adjustment.