Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  RBI's norms may push personal loans costlier: Check lowest interest rates of top lenders
MintGenie

RBI's norms may push personal loans costlier: Check lowest interest rates of top lenders

Deepika Chelani

Consumers may face higher interest rates as banks tighten their lending policies to comply with stricter capital requirements following a rise in risk weights. Check lowest interest rates offered by top lenders

Check lowest personal loans interest rates offered by top lenders in November 2023

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently raised the risk weights for consumer credit exposure, particularly for personal loans, by 25 percentage points to 125 percent. This means that banks now need to hold more capital, increasing the cost of capital for these loans. Both existing and new loans are affected by this adjustment.

Consequently, borrowers may experience higher interest rates and limited access to credit as banks adjust their lending practices to meet the new capital requirements.

Here is the list of banks offering the cheapest personal loan interest rates, giving individuals the chance to access funds at affordable costs.

Name of Banks/NBFCsInterest Rates (p.a.)
Navi Finserv9.90% – 45.00%
HSBC9.99% – 16.00%
Faircent9.99% onwards
Bank of Maharashtra10.00% – 12.80%
Bank of India10.25% – 14.75%
Punjab National Bank10.40% – 16.95%
Axis Bank10.49% onwards
IndusInd Bank10.49% onwards
IDFC First Bank10.49% onwards
ICICI Bank10.50% onwards
HDFC Bank10.50% onwards
State Bank of India10.55% – 14.55%

(Interest rates as of 22nd November 2023)

The Reserve Bank of India has also announced that all regulated entities must adhere to the new regulations by February 29, 2024.

Personal loan interest rates fluctuate based on factors such as the chosen bank and credit score. Prior to applying for a personal loan, it is crucial to compare the most recent interest rates and processing fees offered by various reputable banks.

Deepika Chelani

She covers the markets and personal finance beat for LiveMint
