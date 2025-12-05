RBI’s policy review delivers Goldilocks economics—and lower loan rates
Summary
RBI’s MPC delivers an unexpected unanimous 25 bps rate cut as inflation plunges to 0.25% and growth projections rise. Liquidity infusion of ₹1.5 lakh crore aims to speed up rate transmission.
The six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India met with markets deeply divided on whether a rate cut was coming.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story