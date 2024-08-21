RBI’s quiz for college students offers a chance to win ₹10 lakh; check details here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the launch of the RBI 90 Quiz for college students at the undergraduate level. It is a nationwide competition which is being held as part of the events to celebrate 90 years of RBI’s functioning.

The quiz will ask questions relating to general knowledge and will feature a multi-level competition, starting with an online phase, followed by state and zonal level rounds and will culminate in a national final.

Launching the RBI90Quiz online platform on August 20, 2024, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, showed confidence that the quiz would help create greater awareness about the Reserve Bank and the financial ecosystem among the students.

Also Read | The Reserve Bank of India should defy the curve and cut rates

He also said that banking regulator has been encouraging the youth to cultivate responsible financial behaviour and develop the habit of safe and secure usage of digital financial products through its public awareness campaigns.

The participating teams of this RBI 90 Quiz program stand to win attractive prizes at various levels, as detailed below:

Prize money of up to ₹ 10 lakh The first prize is ₹10 lakh followed by second prize of ₹8 lakh and the third prize of ₹6 lakh. In the Zonals, the first prize is of ₹5 lakh followed by the second prize of ₹4 lakh and the third prize of ₹3 lakh.

In the state level quiz, the first prize of ₹2 lakh is followed by the second prize of ₹1.5 lakh and the third prize of ₹1 lakh.

Those interested to participate in the quiz can click this link to get more details:

The RBI has explicitly invited interest from all undergraduate students and urged them to take part in the quiz.

Frequently Asked Questions: Who can participate in the quiz? The RBI90Quiz is open to undergraduate students who are not more than 25 years of age on September 1, 2024 (i.e., those born on or after September 01, 1999) and pursuing bachelor’s degree across any stream of study through colleges located in India.

Is there any registration fee? No, the participation in the quiz is free of charge.

What are the key dates for the online quiz? Registration started on Aug 20, and will end on Sept 17. The quiz date is yet to be announced.