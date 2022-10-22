RBL Bank hikes interest rates by up to 25 bps on savings accounts3 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 12:37 PM IST
- The private sector lender RBL Bank has hiked interest rates on savings accounts.
The private sector lender RBL Bank has hiked interest rates on savings accounts. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on October 21, 2022. Following the adjustment, the bank increased the interest rates on a variety of deposit slabs by up to 25 basis points. As a result, RBL Bank's savings account holders can now earn up to 6.50% on their savings account deposits. The interest is paid / credited to the customer's account on a quarterly basis and the interest rates will be calculated and accrued daily, depending on the end-of-day balance in the account.