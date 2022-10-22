RBL Bank hikes interest rates by up to 25 bps on savings accounts

RBL Bank Savings Account Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 4.25% on savings accounts with a daily end balance of up to Rs. 1 lakh, and an interest rate of 5.50% on accounts with a daily end balance of over Rs. 1 lakh and up to Rs. 10 lakh from RBL Bank. On savings accounts with a daily end balance of more than Rs. 10 lakh and up to Rs. 25 lakh, RBL Bank will offer an interest rate of 6.00%, but on accounts with a daily end balance of more than Rs. 25 lakh and up to Rs. 1 crore, the bank has increased the interest rate by 25 basis points, from 6.25% to 6.50%. The bank has increased interest rates on savings accounts with daily balances of over Rs. 1 crore and up to Rs. 3 crore by 25 basis points (bps), from 6.25% to 6.50%, and RBL Bank has increased interest rates on savings accounts with daily balances of over Rs. 3 crore and up to Rs. 5 crore by 25 bps, from 6.25% to 6.50%.