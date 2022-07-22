RBL Bank, a private sector lender, raised interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The new rates are effective as of July 21, 2022, according to the bank's official website. After the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 12 to 60 months. Following RBL Bank's interest rate hike, the general public will now get a maximum interest rate of 7.00%, while senior citizens will receive a maximum interest rate of 7.50%.

RBL Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give a 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 to 14 days, while RBL Bank will continue to offer a 3.75 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 15 to 45 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 46 and 90 days will continue to pay a 4.0% interest rate, while term deposits with maturities between 91 and 180 days will continue to pay a 4.50% interest rate. On deposits maturing from 181 days to 240 days, RBL Bank will continue to provide an interest rate of 5.00 per cent, and on deposits maturing from 241 days to 364 days, the bank has kept an interest rate of 5.25 per cent constant.

RBL Bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits maturing in 12 months to less than 15 months from 6.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent, a rise of 25 basis points, and on term deposits maturing in 15 months from 6.65 per cent to 7.00 per cent, a hike of 35 basis points. The interest rate on deposits maturing in 15 months and 1 day to less than 24 months has increased from 6.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent, and the interest rate on term deposits maturing in 24 months to less than 36 months has increased from 6.50 per cent to 6.75 per cent.

Fixed deposits maturing in 36 months to 60 months and one day will now earn interest at a rate of 6.55 per cent, up from 6.30 per cent previously. On deposits maturing in 60 months 2 days to 240 months, RBL Bank kept the interest rate steady at 5.75 per cent, but on Tax Savings Fixed Deposits (60 months), the bank raised the interest rate by 25 basis points, from 6.30 per cent to 6.55 per cent.

View Full Image RBL Bank FD Rates (rblbank.com)

RBL Bank has mentioned on its website that “Senior Citizens (60 years and above) who are Resident Indians are eligible for additional Interest rate of 0.5% p.a. Senior Citizens rate is not applicable on Non Resident Fixed Deposits (NRE/NRO/FCNR)."

Compared to a net loss of ₹459 crore in the same quarter previous year, RBL Bank reported a net profit of ₹201 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23). From ₹970 crore in Q1FY22, net interest income (NII) increased by 6% to ₹1,028 crore in Q2FY22.