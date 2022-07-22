RBL Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Latest rates inside2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 04:26 PM IST
RBL Bank, a private sector lender, raised interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The new rates are effective as of July 21, 2022, according to the bank's official website. After the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 12 to 60 months. Following RBL Bank's interest rate hike, the general public will now get a maximum interest rate of 7.00%, while senior citizens will receive a maximum interest rate of 7.50%.