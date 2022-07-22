RBL Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Latest rates inside

RBL Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give a 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 to 14 days, while RBL Bank will continue to offer a 3.75 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 15 to 45 days. Fixed deposits with maturities between 46 and 90 days will continue to pay a 4.0% interest rate, while term deposits with maturities between 91 and 180 days will continue to pay a 4.50% interest rate. On deposits maturing from 181 days to 240 days, RBL Bank will continue to provide an interest rate of 5.00 per cent, and on deposits maturing from 241 days to 364 days, the bank has kept an interest rate of 5.25 per cent constant.