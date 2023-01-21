RBL Bank hikes interest rates on savings accounts by up to 125 bps3 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 02:44 PM IST
- RBL Bank, a private sector lender, has announced a rise in the interest rates on savings bank accounts.
RBL Bank, a private sector lender, has announced a rise in the interest rates on savings bank accounts. According to the bank's official website, the higher interest rates on savings accounts will take effect on January 25, 2023. Following the revision, the bank increased interest rates on certain balance slabs by up to 125 bps. RBL Bank now offers a maximum interest rate on savings accounts of 6.50%.
