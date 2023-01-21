RBL Bank hikes interest rates on savings accounts by up to 125 bps

RBL Bank savings account interest rates

The bank will give an interest rate of 4.25% on savings accounts with a daily balance of up to Rs. 1 lakh, while RBL Bank will offer an interest rate of 5.50% on accounts having a daily balance of over Rs. 1 lakh and up to Rs. 10 lakh. For savings accounts with daily balances of more than Rs. 10 lakh but less than Rs. 25 lakh, RBL Bank is giving an interest rate of 6.00%. For accounts with daily balances of more than Rs. 25 lakh but less than Rs. 7.5 Crore, the interest rate is 6.50%.