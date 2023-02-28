RBL Bank hikes savings account interest rates by up to 75 bps
- One of the leading lenders in the private sector, RBL Bank, upped its interest rates on savings accounts.
One of the leading lenders in the private sector, RBL Bank, upped its interest rates on savings accounts. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are applicable to domestic savings accounts, including NRE/NRO Savings, and will take effect on March 1, 2023. The bank hiked the rates on savings accounts in a variety of deposit slabs by 50 to 75 bps as a result of the modification.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×