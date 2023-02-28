RBL Bank hikes savings account interest rates by up to 75 bps

RBL Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 4.25% on savings accounts with a daily balance of up to Rs. 1 lakh, and RBL Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 5.50% on savings accounts with a daily balance of over Rs. 1 lakh and up to Rs. 10 lakh. For savings accounts with daily balances of more than Rs. 10 lakh and up to Rs. 25 lakh, RBL Bank will continue to give an interest rate of 6.00%, but it has increased the rate by 50 basis points, from 6.50% to 7%, on accounts with daily balances of more than Rs. 25 lakh and up to Rs. 7.5 Crore.