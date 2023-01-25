RBL Bank hikes savings account interest rates up to 6.50% effective from today3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 02:39 PM IST
- One of the well-known lenders in the private sector, RBL Bank, has announced an increase in the interest rate on savings bank accounts.
One of the well-known lenders in the private sector, RBL Bank, has announced an increase in the interest rate on savings bank accounts. Following today's announcement, RBL Bank will now offer savings account holders a maximum interest rate of 6.50%, which is significantly higher than India's annual consumer price inflation, which was 5.72% in December. Therefore, RBL Bank savings account users may now take advantage of returns on their savings account deposits that outpace inflation.
