RBL Bank hikes savings account interest rates up to 6.50% effective from today

On a savings account with a daily balance of above Rs. 7.5 Crore upto Rs. 50 Crore, the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.25% to savings account holders and on savings account with a daily balance of Above Rs. 50 Crore upto Rs. 100 Crore, RBL Bank will offer an interest rate of 5.25% to savings account holders. Customers will now get interest rates of 6.00% and 4.00%, respectively, on their savings accounts with daily balances of above Rs. 100 crore and below Rs. 200 crore and above Rs. 200 crore and below Rs. 400 crore. On a savings account with a daily balance of above Rs. 400 Crore upto Rs. 500 Crore, RBL Bank has hiked interest rate from 4.00% to 5.25% representing a hike of 125 bps and on a savings account with a daily balance of above Rs. 500 Crore, the bank has hiked interest rate from 4.50% to 5.25% representing a hike of 75 bps for savings account holders.

