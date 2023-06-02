RBL Bank launches ACE Fixed Deposit Scheme with 8.5% interest2 min read 02 Jun 2023, 02:27 PM IST
For enhanced customer services and rewards, RBL Bank launched its new fixed deposit scheme, ACE. This scheme offeres returns at the interest rate of 8.5 per cent
To provide better saving options for customers, RBL bank introduced its ACE Fixed Deposit scheme with an interest of up to 8.50 per cent. The new saving scheme can be taken for a tenure of 12 months to 20 years. The new scheme will provide more options for customers in terms of banks and rewards.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×