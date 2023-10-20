comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 20 2023 15:18:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.85 -2.42%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.85 -1.39%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,770.5 1.86%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 562.7 -1.5%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,522.9 0.52%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  RBL Bank launches zero-balance Go Savings Account; all you need to know
Back Back

RBL Bank launches zero-balance Go Savings Account; all you need to know

 MintGenie Team

It offers multiple customer-friendly advantages including high interest rates of up to 7.5 percent per annum, a premium debit card and vouchers worth Rs. 1,500 for premier brands.

The account also offers comprehensive cyber insurance cover, accident and travel insurance Premium
The account also offers comprehensive cyber insurance cover, accident and travel insurance

RBL Bank has announced the launch of GO Savings Account, its latest digital banking product. It is a zero-balance account with simple account opening process and easy-to-operate features, the product caters to customers of all age groups. 

The GO Savings Account signifies a modern shift in the world of banking, presenting a novel subscription-based model. 

Some of the features include the following:

1. It offers multiple customer-friendly advantages including high interest rates of up to 7.5 percent per annum, a premium debit card and vouchers worth Rs. 1,500 for premier brands.

2. The account also offers comprehensive cyber insurance cover, accident and travel insurance up to 1 crore and free CIBIL report. 

3. The account also offers an array of premium banking services. These are offered as a single package at first year subscription fee of 1999 (plus taxes) along with an annual renewal fee thereafter of 599 (plus taxes).

 “The launch of GO Savings Account bridges the gap between traditional and digital banking by offering a compelling value proposition for customers. With our user-friendly account opening experience bundled with the new-age subscription-based model and services there on, we aim to bring digital convenience to a larger customer segment," says Deepak Gaddhyan, Head of Branch and Business Banking, RBL Bank.

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App