RBL Bank launches zero-balance Go Savings Account; all you need to know

RBL Bank has announced the launch of GO Savings Account, its latest digital banking product. It is a zero-balance account with simple account opening process and easy-to-operate features, the product caters to customers of all age groups.

The GO Savings Account signifies a modern shift in the world of banking, presenting a novel subscription-based model.

Some of the features include the following:

1. It offers multiple customer-friendly advantages including high interest rates of up to 7.5 percent per annum, a premium debit card and vouchers worth Rs. 1,500 for premier brands.

2. The account also offers comprehensive cyber insurance cover, accident and travel insurance up to ₹1 crore and free CIBIL report.

3. The account also offers an array of premium banking services. These are offered as a single package at first year subscription fee of ₹1999 (plus taxes) along with an annual renewal fee thereafter of ₹599 (plus taxes).

“The launch of GO Savings Account bridges the gap between traditional and digital banking by offering a compelling value proposition for customers. With our user-friendly account opening experience bundled with the new-age subscription-based model and services there on, we aim to bring digital convenience to a larger customer segment," says Deepak Gaddhyan, Head of Branch and Business Banking, RBL Bank.

