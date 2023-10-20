RBL Bank launches zero-balance Go Savings Account; all you need to know
It offers multiple customer-friendly advantages including high interest rates of up to 7.5 percent per annum, a premium debit card and vouchers worth Rs. 1,500 for premier brands.
RBL Bank has announced the launch of GO Savings Account, its latest digital banking product. It is a zero-balance account with simple account opening process and easy-to-operate features, the product caters to customers of all age groups.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message