RBL Bank launches zero-balance Go Savings Account; all you need to know

RBL Bank launches zero-balance Go Savings Account; all you need to know

MintGenie Team

It offers multiple customer-friendly advantages including high interest rates of up to 7.5 percent per annum, a premium debit card and vouchers worth Rs. 1,500 for premier brands.

The account also offers comprehensive cyber insurance cover, accident and travel insurance

RBL Bank has announced the launch of GO Savings Account, its latest digital banking product. It is a zero-balance account with simple account opening process and easy-to-operate features, the product caters to customers of all age groups.

The GO Savings Account signifies a modern shift in the world of banking, presenting a novel subscription-based model.

Some of the features include the following:

1. It offers multiple customer-friendly advantages including high interest rates of up to 7.5 percent per annum, a premium debit card and vouchers worth Rs. 1,500 for premier brands.

2. The account also offers comprehensive cyber insurance cover, accident and travel insurance up to 1 crore and free CIBIL report.

3. The account also offers an array of premium banking services. These are offered as a single package at first year subscription fee of 1999 (plus taxes) along with an annual renewal fee thereafter of 599 (plus taxes).

“The launch of GO Savings Account bridges the gap between traditional and digital banking by offering a compelling value proposition for customers. With our user-friendly account opening experience bundled with the new-age subscription-based model and services there on, we aim to bring digital convenience to a larger customer segment," says Deepak Gaddhyan, Head of Branch and Business Banking, RBL Bank.

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST
