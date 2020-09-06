RBL Bank offers cardless cash withdrawal facility through ATMs

With a view to expand its suite of contactless banking services, RBL Bank has launched cardless cash withdrawal facility for customers through the IMT System. RBL Bank has tied up with Empays Payment Systems, a global financial technology provider, to offer the service.

RBL Bank customers can withdraw cash without their debit cards from 389 IMT-enabled ATMs of RBL Bank or more than 40,000 other bank ATMs across the country.

To avail the service a customer has to log into RBL Bank’s MoBank app to locate an ATM that supports the IMT function and initiate cash withdrawal by either using his or her mobile number linked to the account or by following a few easy steps on the app. The customer selects the IMT button on the mobile app, gets a code, and uses it to withdraw money from the ATM.

"We have been investing heavily in technology and the cardless cash withdrawal facility through Empays Payment Systems is the latest value-added service in our growing contactless banking suite.

"We will continue to innovate in our effort to deliver seamless, relevant and convenient services for our customers," said Surinder Chawla, Head Retail Liabilities and Wealth Management, RBL Bank.

Ravi Rajagopalan, Founder and CEO, Empays Payment Systems, said this tie-up will provide the bank an extra element of safety and convenience to its customers.

ATMs of a number of member-banks are already linked to the IMT Switch, which enables customers of a particular bank to use the ATMs of any member-bank to withdraw cash from their accounts or remit money.

State Bank of India (SBI) has been offering cardless cash withdrawal facility to its customers for a long time. This is possible through SBI's Yono app. Even private lender ICICI Bank too offers cardless cash withdrawal facility at any of its ATMs.

