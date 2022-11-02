RBL Bank revises FD interest rates, senior citizens get additional benefits

Mumbai-based RBL Bank has revised the interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore across the customers' category. Senior citizens are the biggest beneficiaries as they earn additional rates between 0.5-0.75% on these FDs. The new rates have come into effect from November 1, 2022. The new rates vary from 3.25% to 7.25% for the general category, while the rates range from 3.75% to a whopping 7.75% for senior citizens.

