Private sector lender RBL Bank offers multiple fixed deposit (FD) options to its customers for a fixed tenure. FD interest ranges from 5% per annum (p.a.) to 7.75% p.a. for deposits with maturity term 7 days to 20 years. RBL Bank also offers tax-saving FDs with a lock-in period of 5 years to 10 years. You can claim a tax deduction under Section 80C, if you invest in a fixed term deposit of 5 years in the bank. RBL Bank revised interest rates effective from 13 August.

For deposits maturing in 7-14 days, RBL Bank offers 5.00%, for 15-45 days, 5.75% and for 46-90 days, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.50%. FDs maturing in 91 days to 180 days will fetch you an interest of 6.75% and those deposits maturing in 180 days to 240 days will offer 6.75% interest. RBL Bank gives an interest rate of 7.00% on maturity between 241 days and 364 days

RBL Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days 5.00%

15 days to 45 days 5.75%

46 days to 90 days 6.50%

91 days to 180 days 6.75%

181 days to 240 days 6.90%

241 days to 364 days 7.00%

RBL Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for general public for maturity between 1 year and 5 years

RBL Bank FD interest rates for long term deposits with tenure of 2 years to less than 3 years offer good returns — 7.75%. For one year to less than two-year deposits, the bank gives 7.70% interest. For FDs maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years, RBL Bank offers an interest rate of 7.50%.

12 months to less than 24 months 7.70%

24 months to less than 36 months 7.75%

36 months to less than 60 months 7.50%

RBL Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for general public for maturity between 5 years and 20 years

The tax-savings FDs with RBL Bank will fetch you 7.50% interest. The long-term FDs with 10 years to 20 years maturity will give an interest of 7.10%

60 months to less than 120 months 7.50%

120 months to 240 months 7.10%

RBL Bank latest FD rates (below 2 crore) for senior citizens

RBL Bank offers special interest rate on FD for senior citizens. Current RBL Bank FD rates for senior citizens range from 5.50% to 8.25%.

7 days to 14 days 5.50%

15 days to 45 days 6.25%

46 days to 90 days 7.00%

91 days to 180 days 7.25%

181 days to 240 days 7.40%

241 days to 364 days 7.50%

12 months to less than 24 months 8.20%

24 months to less than 36 months 8.25%

36 months to less than 60 months 8.00%

60 months to less than 120 months 8.00%

120 months to 240 months 7.60%

Top lenders including State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) revised interest rates on its maturities across various tenures.

