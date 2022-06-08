RBL Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates

RBL Bank will continue to provide a 6.50 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 24 months to less than 36 months and a 6.30 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 36 months to less than 60 months. Fixed deposits maturing in 60 months to 60 months 1 day will now fetch an interest rate of 6.30, and fixed deposits maturing in 60 months 2 days to less than 240 months will now fetch an interest rate of 5.75%. The general public will now get a 6.30 per cent interest rate on their 60-month Tax Savings Fixed Deposit. Senior citizens will continue to get a 0.50 per cent premium over the regular rate on all tenors, with a maximum rate of 7.15 per cent on 15-month deposits following the revision.