RBL Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates

RBL Bank, a private sector lender, has revised interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The bank announced this today, June 8, 2022, and as a result of the modification, the bank is offering a regular rate of 3.25% to 5.75% to the general public and 3.75% - 6.25% to senior citizens.
RBL Bank FD Rates
The bank will give a 3.25 per cent interest rate on deposits made between 7 and 14 days, and a 3.75 per cent interest rate on deposits made between 15 and 45 days. The interest rate on term deposits maturing from 46 days to 90 days is 4.00 per cent, while the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing from 91 days to 180 days is 4.50 per cent. RBL Bank is currently offering a 5.00 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing from 181 days to 240 days and a 5.25 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing from 241 days to 364 days.
Previously, the bank offered a 6.25 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 12 months to less than 24 months, but now it will offer a 6.25 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 12 months to less than 15 months, 6.65 per cent on deposits maturing in 15 months, and 6.25 per cent on deposits maturing in 15 months 1 day to less than 24 months. Following the change, RBL Bank will now offer regular customers a maximum rate of 6.65 per cent on 15-month deposits.
RBL Bank will continue to provide a 6.50 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 24 months to less than 36 months and a 6.30 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 36 months to less than 60 months. Fixed deposits maturing in 60 months to 60 months 1 day will now fetch an interest rate of 6.30, and fixed deposits maturing in 60 months 2 days to less than 240 months will now fetch an interest rate of 5.75%. The general public will now get a 6.30 per cent interest rate on their 60-month Tax Savings Fixed Deposit. Senior citizens will continue to get a 0.50 per cent premium over the regular rate on all tenors, with a maximum rate of 7.15 per cent on 15-month deposits following the revision.
“Attention of customers/public is invited on the changes in interest rates Fixed Deposits w.e.f. June 08, 2022. Interest Rate on Domestic, NRO, NRE & Flexi Fixed Deposits," the bank has mentioned on its website.