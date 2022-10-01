RBL Bank revises interest rates on retail fixed deposits: Now get up to 7.25%

The RBI increased the repo rate by 0.5% again at its most recent monetary policy meeting on September 30, 2022, and there is no break in the rate rise cycle to 190 bps that began in May 2022 and has resulted in banks raising FD interest rates. Since most banks began raising the interest rates on their fixed deposits to match the demand for credit, the influence on the repo rate has been there since day one. Banks like ICICI Bank, Bank of India, Axis Bank, and RBL Bank have started raising interest rates in response to the current cycle's fourth consecutive increase in the repo rate. The rest of the banks are anticipated to fall into line, which is a big deal for fixed deposit investors who want to outperform inflation in terms of earning returns.