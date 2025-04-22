RBL credit card customer care: How to reach support via phone, email, and more

If you have an RBL credit card and want to reach out to the bank’s customer service, the bank provides multiple means of credit card customer care services for queries and concerns to be addressed promptly through various channels. Here’s how you can reach out to the customer care quickly based on your concerns:
Note: These helpline numbers are available 24x7. Hence, if you have concerns which need to be addressed on an urgent basis, you can reach out and seek assistance immediately.
Query
E-mail id
Credit card services
cardservices@rblbank.com
Supercard services
supercardservice@rblbank.com
General customer care
customercare@rblbank.com
Credit card cancellation requests
cardcancellation@rblbank.com
Fraud and vigilance
vigilance@rblbank.com
Note: In case of non urgent matters or detailed enquiries, you can contact the bank by email.
If you do not prefer using an online method to reach out the customer support, then you can contact any of the RBL Bank offices below via traditional mail.
Note: When sending mail it is advisable to include your contact details and any relevant account information so your concern can be addressed quickly.
RBL Bank has a structured grievance redressal mechanism to ensure that issues of the customers are appropriately resolved. The tiered approach is such that your concerns are addressed at increasingly higher levels of authority in the bank.
First level: In this level, You can contact the manager (credit card services) via the helpline numbers or email. This process usually takes the bank 10 working days to respond.
Details
RBL credit cards
BFL Super cards
Helpline number
022 6232 7777
022 711 90 900
Email-id
cardservices@rblbank.com
supercardservice@rblbank.com
Postal address: Manager, Credit Cards Service, RBL Bank Limited, Cards Operating Centre – COC, JMD Megapolis, Unit No. 306-311 – 3rd Floor, Sohna Road, Sector 48, Gurgaon, Haryana 122018.
Second level: If the issue is not satisfied with the initial response, file a grievance on the bank’s website or email the head (credit card services).
Third level: In case of unresolved matters, approach the Principal Nodal Officer (PNO) by simply sending an email or a letter to the corporate office address.
In conclusion, with these channels you can get quick assistance and get your queries resolved. You must note that even a single error on a credit card statement can impact your credit score adversely.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fin-techs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
