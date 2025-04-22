RBL credit card customer care: How to reach support via phone, email, and more

RBL Bank offers various customer service channels for credit card queries, available 24/7. For urgent issues, customers can contact helpline numbers, while non-urgent matters can be addressed via email or traditional mail.

If you have an RBL credit card and want to reach out to the bank’s customer service, the bank provides multiple means of credit card customer care services for queries and concerns to be addressed promptly through various channels. Here’s how you can reach out to the customer care quickly based on your concerns:

Steps to connect with RBL credit card customer care

1. Customer care helpline numbers

  • RBL Bank credit card: +91 22 6232 7777
  • RBL Bank super card: +91 22 7119 0900
  • RBL Bank: +91 22 6115 6300
  • RBL credit card complaint/ helpline number:1800 102 6222
  • RBL Bank complaint/ helpline number:1800 120 616161

Note: These helpline numbers are available 24x7. Hence, if you have concerns which need to be addressed on an urgent basis, you can reach out and seek assistance immediately.

2. Email support

Query

E-mail id

Credit card services

cardservices@rblbank.com

Supercard services

supercardservice@rblbank.com

General customer care

customercare@rblbank.com

Credit card cancellation requests

cardcancellation@rblbank.com

Fraud and vigilance

vigilance@rblbank.com

Note: In case of non urgent matters or detailed enquiries, you can contact the bank by email.

3. Mail via post

If you do not prefer using an online method to reach out the customer support, then you can contact any of the RBL Bank offices below via traditional mail.

  • Administrative office: RBL Bank Ltd., Mahavir, Shri Shahu Market Yard, Kolhapur – 416005, Maharashtra, India.
  • Registered office: RBL Bank Ltd., 1st Lane, Shahupuri, Kolhapur – 416001, Maharashtra, India.
  • Corporate office: RBL Bank Ltd., One World Center, Tower 2B, 6th Floor, 841, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (W), Mumbai 400013, India.

Note: When sending mail it is advisable to include your contact details and any relevant account information so your concern can be addressed quickly.

4. Grievance redressal

RBL Bank has a structured grievance redressal mechanism to ensure that issues of the customers are appropriately resolved. The tiered approach is such that your concerns are addressed at increasingly higher levels of authority in the bank.

First level: In this level, You can contact the manager (credit card services) via the helpline numbers or email. This process usually takes the bank 10 working days to respond.

Details

RBL credit cards

BFL Super cards

Helpline number

022 6232 7777

022 711 90 900 

Email-id

cardservices@rblbank.com 

supercardservice@rblbank.com 

Postal address: Manager, Credit Cards Service, RBL Bank Limited, Cards Operating Centre – COC, JMD Megapolis, Unit No. 306-311 – 3rd Floor, Sohna Road, Sector 48, Gurgaon, Haryana 122018.

Second level: If the issue is not satisfied with the initial response, file a grievance on the bank’s website or email the head (credit card services).

  • Email ID: headcardservice@rblbank.com
  • Postal address: Head, Cards Services, RBL Bank Limited, Cards Operating Centre – COC, JMD Megapolis, Unit No 306-311 – 3rd Floor, Sohna Road, Sector 48, Gurgaon, Haryana 122018

Third level: In case of unresolved matters, approach the Principal Nodal Officer (PNO) by simply sending an email or a letter to the corporate office address.

  • Contact number: 022 7143 2700
  • Email ID: principalnodalofficer@rblbank.com
  • Postal address: RBL Bank Ltd, Unit No. 306-311, 3rd Floor, JMD Megapolis, Sector 48, Sohna Road, Gurugram – 122018, Haryana

In conclusion, with these channels you can get quick assistance and get your queries resolved. You must note that even a single error on a credit card statement can impact your credit score adversely.

 

