RBL credit card customer care: How to reach support via phone, email, and more

If you have an RBL credit card and want to reach out to the bank’s customer service, the bank provides multiple means of credit card customer care services for queries and concerns to be addressed promptly through various channels. Here’s how you can reach out to the customer care quickly based on your concerns:

Steps to connect with RBL credit card customer care 1. Customer care helpline numbers RBL Bank credit card: +91 22 6232 7777

RBL Bank super card: +91 22 7119 0900

RBL Bank: +91 22 6115 6300

RBL credit card complaint/ helpline number:1800 102 6222

RBL Bank complaint/ helpline number:1800 120 616161 Note: These helpline numbers are available 24x7. Hence, if you have concerns which need to be addressed on an urgent basis, you can reach out and seek assistance immediately.

2. Email support

Query E-mail id Credit card services cardservices@rblbank.com Supercard services supercardservice@rblbank.com General customer care customercare@rblbank.com Credit card cancellation requests cardcancellation@rblbank.com Fraud and vigilance vigilance@rblbank.com

Note: In case of non urgent matters or detailed enquiries, you can contact the bank by email.

3. Mail via post If you do not prefer using an online method to reach out the customer support, then you can contact any of the RBL Bank offices below via traditional mail.

Administrative office: RBL Bank Ltd., Mahavir, Shri Shahu Market Yard, Kolhapur – 416005, Maharashtra, India.

RBL Bank Ltd., Mahavir, Shri Shahu Market Yard, Kolhapur – 416005, Maharashtra, India. Registered office: RBL Bank Ltd., 1st Lane, Shahupuri, Kolhapur – 416001, Maharashtra, India.

RBL Bank Ltd., 1st Lane, Shahupuri, Kolhapur – 416001, Maharashtra, India. Corporate office: RBL Bank Ltd., One World Center, Tower 2B, 6th Floor, 841, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (W), Mumbai 400013, India. Note: When sending mail it is advisable to include your contact details and any relevant account information so your concern can be addressed quickly.

4. Grievance redressal RBL Bank has a structured grievance redressal mechanism to ensure that issues of the customers are appropriately resolved. The tiered approach is such that your concerns are addressed at increasingly higher levels of authority in the bank.

First level: In this level, You can contact the manager (credit card services) via the helpline numbers or email. This process usually takes the bank 10 working days to respond.

Details RBL credit cards BFL Super cards Helpline number 022 6232 7777 022 711 90 900 Email-id cardservices@rblbank.com supercardservice@rblbank.com

Postal address: Manager, Credit Cards Service, RBL Bank Limited, Cards Operating Centre – COC, JMD Megapolis, Unit No. 306-311 – 3rd Floor, Sohna Road, Sector 48, Gurgaon, Haryana 122018.

Second level: If the issue is not satisfied with the initial response, file a grievance on the bank’s website or email the head (credit card services).

Email ID: headcardservice@rblbank.com

headcardservice@rblbank.com Postal address: Head, Cards Services, RBL Bank Limited, Cards Operating Centre – COC, JMD Megapolis, Unit No 306-311 – 3rd Floor, Sohna Road, Sector 48, Gurgaon, Haryana 122018 Third level: In case of unresolved matters, approach the Principal Nodal Officer (PNO) by simply sending an email or a letter to the corporate office address.

Contact number: 022 7143 2700

022 7143 2700 Email ID: principalnodalofficer@rblbank.com

principalnodalofficer@rblbank.com Postal address: RBL Bank Ltd, Unit No. 306-311, 3rd Floor, JMD Megapolis, Sector 48, Sohna Road, Gurugram – 122018, Haryana

In conclusion, with these channels you can get quick assistance and get your queries resolved. You must note that even a single error on a credit card statement can impact your credit score adversely.