RBL Bank introduces special FD rates with up to 8.3% return1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 04:35 PM IST
RBL Bank has increased special tenor fixed deposit (FD) rates, effective 25 November, with the maximum rate now set at 8
RBL Bank has increased special tenor fixed deposit (FD) rates, effective 25 November, with the maximum rate now set at 8
RBL Bank has increased special tenor fixed deposit (FD) rates, effective 25 November, with the maximum rate now set at 8.05% for senior citizens. For non-senior citizens, the maximum FD rate stands at 7.55% for the 453 to 459 days, 460 to 724 days and 725 days tenures. However, rates for super senior citizens have been fixed at 8.30% for the same tenure.