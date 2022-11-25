RBL Bank introduces special FD rates with up to 8.3% return

Besides, on Tuesday, Bajaj Finance Ltd., a non-banking finance company (NBFC), introduced a new 39 months special tenor fixed deposit (FD) scheme with a rate of 7.85% for senior citizens. For non-senior citizens, the FD rate stands at 7.60% for the 39 months tenor. However, the highest rate for senior citizens is fixed at 7.95% for 44 months. For non-senior citizens, the highest FD rate stands at 7.70% for the same tenor (44 months). A 12-23 months cumulative FD will fetch 6.80%, while a 15-month special FD will get 6.95% (for non-senior citizens). On the other hand, a 12-23 months cumulative FD for senior citizens will fetch 7.05%, while a 15-month special FD will get 7.20% (for senior citizens). The company allows you to start FDs of tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}