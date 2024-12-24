The RBL Shoprite credit card, designed for avid shoppers, offers discounts, cashback on fuel, and a welcome bonus. With an annual fee of Rs. 500 plus GST, users can waive this by spending over Rs. 1.5 lakh annually, making it ideal for saving on daily essentials.

RBL Shoprite credit card is specifically designed for those who love shopping and want to save on their expenses while not compromising on their lifestyle. RBL Shoprite credit card is offered by RBL Bank for its shopaholic customers providing exclusive discounts and offers on various brands and daily transactions.

Key features of RBL Shoprite credit card Reward points on daily purchases Receive 20 reward points for every ₹ 100 used to purchase groceries.

100 used to purchase groceries. Receive one reward point for every ₹ 100 spent on all other categories.

100 spent on all other categories. You can save reward points and use them to redeem your favourite deals in the catalog provided by the RBL rewards program. Cashback on fuel spends: Get 1% Get 1% fuel surcharge waiver at all fuel stations in India on transactions between ₹ 500 to 500 to ₹ 4,000. 4,000.

Waiver on utility payments: The card provides value-added benefits on utility bill payments, making it easier for cardholders to manage their monthly household expenses efficiently.

Welcome bonus: As a welcome offer, enjoy 2,000 reward points after activating the card and making your first transaction.

Contactless payments: This credit card supports contactless payments feature so that you can easily make transactions with a single tap of your credit card on any supported POS machine.

Movie perks: Enjoy a 10% discount (up to Rs. 100) on movie ticket bookings from BookMyShow for a maximum of 15 bookings annually.

Charges and fees Annual fee: Rs. 500 + GST Rs. 500 + GST

Renewal fee: Rs. 500 + GST

Annual fee waiver: Enjoy annual fee waiver on spending over 1.5 lakh annually.

You can consider getting a RBL Shoprite credit card if you are a regular shopper and your primary goal from this card is to save on your daily transactions on groceries and other daily essentials. With the RBL rewards catalog, you can gain access to exciting discounts on your favourite brands. With this, you can optimise your daily spending and make the most out of it.

In conclusion, before you apply for a credit card, you must evaluate your needs and whether you really require a credit card. You must understand that even a small delay in your repayments can drastically affect your credit score. Before you choose one credit card, you may explore other options available to you in the market and align them with your needs so that you can get the best deal for you.

Credit cards can also make you form a habit of overspending and spontaneous buying because of the provided convenience. This way you may end up spending more than you can afford to repay. Hence, always be aware of your spending habits and get a credit card only when you can truly afford it. This way you can save yourself from any future financial burdens.

(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)