RBL vs DCB vs Bandhan vs IDFC First Bank: Check savings account interest rates

IDFC First Bank

The IDFC First Bank's savings account interest rates are in effect as of July 20, 2022. IDFC First Bank has mentioned on its website that “As per Reserve Bank of India directives, Savings Bank account interest will be calculated on daily end of day balances at the rate of interest as specified by IDFC FIRST Bank from time to time. The periodicity of payment of interest on Savings Bank accounts will be on a monthly basis from 1st July 2021. Interest will be calculated on progressive balances in each Interest Rate Slab as applicable." Since the most recent adjustment, IDFC First Bank has moved up to the fourth spot on our list and is now allowing savings bank deposits of more than ₹10 lac and up to ₹25 crore at an interest rate of up to 6.00%.