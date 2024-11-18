Ready to cash out Bitcoin? Understand income tax rules on cryptocurrency in India

Bitcoin rose over 30% after Trump's victory in 2024. In India, crypto gains incur a 1% TDS and a 30% tax, with no loss offsets allowed. All crypto transfers, including gifts and rewards, are taxable

Sangeeta Ojha
Published18 Nov 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Two separate kinds of taxes apply to cryptocurrency trading in India.
Two separate kinds of taxes apply to cryptocurrency trading in India.(Bloomberg)

Since Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential elections on November 5, 2024, Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has risen more than 30%, reaching its highest point ever. Investors have significantly benefited from this boom. If you are invested heavily in Bitcoin and want to book profit from this biggest crypto asset, remember that taxes on virtual digital assets (VDAs) in India operate differently than those on more conventional investment products like equities and mutual funds.

Two separate kinds of taxes apply to cryptocurrency trading in India:

1)According to Section 115BBH of the Income Tax Act of 1961, investors are required to pay 1% TDS (tax deducted at source) when transferring cryptocurrency tokens, commonly referred to as virtual digital assets (VDAs).

2)You must pay a 30% flat tax on any earnings you generate from cryptocurrency transactions.

Also Read | Dogecoin rises 145% since Trump’s election win, beats Bitcoin and Ethereum

Flat 30% tax on profits

Since FY 2022-23, a flat 30% tax is levied on crypto gains, irrespective of your income bracket. Profits are taxed equally, with no differentiation between short-term and long-term gains. The new ITR forms now include Schedule - Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) for reporting crypto/NFT-related gains.

TDS at 1%

“A 1% TDS applies to transactions exceeding 10,000 (or 50,000 in specific cases) in a financial year. This is automatically deducted by the exchange during transactions, eliminating extra paperwork,” said Abhishek Soni, CEO and Co-founder Tax2win.

Also Read | Bitcoin around $90,000 after 3% drop as traders assess Trump’s impact on crypto

Losses cannot be offset

Losses incurred from the sale of cryptocurrencies cannot be offset against gains from other cryptocurrencies or any other form of income, and such unutilised losses cannot be carried forward to subsequent financial years.

 

Also Read | Is Trump really so great for bitcoin?

Whether you’re a private investor, a trader, or simply receiving crypto as a gift, every transfer and transaction may be taxed. Additionally, crypto gifts, mining, staking rewards, and airdrops are taxable. No deduction is allowed except for the cost of acquisition, said Soni.

Read all our personal finance stories here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceReady to cash out Bitcoin? Understand income tax rules on cryptocurrency in India

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    142.15
    02:11 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    4.15 (3.01%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.60
    02:10 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.16%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.60
    02:11 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.2 (-0.15%)

    Wipro share price

    552.85
    02:11 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -13.15 (-2.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,316.60
    01:54 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    13.75 (1.06%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    455.20
    02:00 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -31 (-6.38%)

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    329.35
    01:57 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -21.5 (-6.13%)

    RESTAURANT BR share price

    81.06
    02:00 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -4.2 (-4.93%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,192.10
    01:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -146.05 (-4.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    997.65
    01:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    69.05 (7.44%)

    Muthoot Finance share price

    1,907.60
    01:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    129.9 (7.31%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.95
    02:00 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.75 (6.8%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    142.85
    01:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    7.9 (5.85%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.