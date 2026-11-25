Gold prices have witnessed a sharp correction, falling by around 32.8% from their peak of around ₹1.8 lakh per 10 grams in January to approximately ₹1.21 lakh now. This decline may prompt investors to reconsider where they should deploy fresh money, with real estate emerging as a traditional alternative.

Experts explain why the two asset classes serve different purposes, the real estate investment options available, and what investors should consider before committing their money.

How have gold and real estate performed over the years? The historical return data shows that gold has outperformed real estate across long-term investment periods. However, real estate has emerged as the better performer over the one-year period, delivering 8.5% returns, while gold has declined by 3.3%.

Investment 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years 15 years 20 years Gold -3.3% 30.7% 22.9% 15.9% 10.4% 14.0% Real estate 8.5% 7.0% 6.9% 5.5% 6.1% 7.5% *Source: FundsIndia Wealth Conversations Report, CAGR as of 31 October 2026. Real estate returns based on NHB Residex; 1-year gold returns as of 25 November 2026.

Should you invest in real estate instead of gold? Experts caution against comparing the two asset classes solely on the basis of recent price movements, as they serve different investment purposes.

Rishabh Jain, Director – International Business, Petros Stone LLP, said gold offers greater liquidity, while real estate provides the potential for long-term capital appreciation and rental income.

Pakshal Sanghvi, Managing Director of Sanghvi Realty, said real estate is largely driven by factors such as location, infrastructure development, capital appreciation and rental potential, rather than short-term movements in gold prices. Investors should therefore assess their financial goals, investment horizon and property fundamentals before making a decision.

Vijay Raundal, Managing Director at Teerth Realties, considers property an attractive investment option because it can generate rental income and benefit from infrastructure-led appreciation. Gold, in contrast, is purely a speculative and non-income-producing asset.

Which real estate investment option should you consider? Investors can access real estate through residential and commercial properties, land, REITs, and fractional ownership. However, each option comes with different costs, risks, and liquidity considerations.

Sanghvi explained that residential properties can generate rental income and appreciate over time, particularly in locations witnessing infrastructure development. However, rental yields may be low, and returns depend on the purchase price, location, and resale demand.

Commercial properties, such as shops and offices, can offer better rental returns, but investors must consider vacancy risks, tenant quality, lease terms and economic conditions.

REITs offer exposure to income-generating commercial properties with lower entry costs and better liquidity than direct ownership, although their market prices can fluctuate. Fractional ownership allows investors to participate in larger property investments with smaller amounts, but requires due diligence on ownership structures, exit options, asset management and regulatory compliance.

Jain said residential and commercial properties, REITs and land are among the common real estate investment options. While residential and commercial properties generate rental income, land offers potential capital appreciation. Fractional ownership requires relatively smaller capital, while REITs provide greater liquidity.

What returns can investors expect from different real estate options? Raundal said direct property investments can generate rental yields of 5–9% for residential properties and 7–11% for commercial properties, depending on the property and lease terms.

Keshav Mangla, GM-Business Development at Forteasia Realty, said listed REITs can offer total investment returns of up to 12%, along with liquidity and professional property management. Fractional investments in Grade-A commercial properties can target returns of 7–12%.

However, he cautioned that these investments are subject to market movements and may involve lock-in periods and differences in deal quality. Investors should assess the sponsor's track record, portfolio diversification, costs, occupancy levels and redemption terms before investing.