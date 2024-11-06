Money
How millennials can use these financial hacks to buy their first home
Summary
- This Mint guide is designed to clarify the path to owning a home for millennials, address mid-career professionals' obstacles, explore available government assistance, and offer actionable financial strategies for purchasing their first home.
MUMBAI : With real estate prices going through the roof post the pandemic-induced slump, the aspiration for homeownership has become notably challenging for many Indian millennials.
