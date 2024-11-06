How millennials can use these financial hacks to buy their first home

Down payment: Managing the down payment is one of the first hurdles that new homebuyers face, especially in metropolitan cities where property prices are extremely high. A two-bedroom-hall-kitchen (BHK) apartment in a metro city can cost anywhere from ₹70 lakh to ₹2 crore. Lenders can finance, at the most, up to 90% of the property value. So, if you wish to purchase a property in a good locality of any tier I or tier II city, then the down payment can be somewhere around ₹10 lakh to 20 lakh.