Real Estate: How can you maximise wealth with MSM REITs investments?
MSM REITs offer investors the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate with property-specific focus. Investors can assess asset quality based on location, lease structure, and demand/supply dynamics. Diversification across asset classes and geographies is recommended to mitigate risks.
Real estate as an asset class has long been a mainstay for investor portfolios, both small or large. While it has mostly been focused on residential real estate, the turn of the century brought in another sub-asset class in the form of commercial real estate, which became the go-to product for high net-worth individuals (HNIs), since the rental yields were far higher than residential real estate.