Real Estate: How fractional ownership is redefining the rules of investing for small investors?
Real estate and equity have long been the primary avenues for investment. Recently, real estate is experiencing an upturn due to economic growth and rapid urbanisation. Traditionally, the realm of real estate investment for retail investors has been limited to residential properties or small commercial spaces, such as individual shops.