Real estate investment: Avoid these mistakes to get the best returns

“Prior to purchasing a new cell phone, when we frequently look at different models and pick the one that accommodates our necessities. The equivalent goes for real estate, which requests more thorough diligence ranging from the development, plan, area, calamity zone, the justification behind selling, offices close by, amazing learning experiences, driving issues and that's only the tip of the iceberg. The purchaser should know the target of purchase. They should know prior to buying if they are searching for a home to reside or a spot to lease for. One should comprehend that real estate needs standard upkeep and remodels, which need extra capital from your pockets. Clarity on these pointers can ease your work," said Nakul Mathur, MD, Avanta India