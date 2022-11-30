Real estate investment in 2023: Things to keep in mind to get better results

Real estate investment in 2023: Things to keep in mind to get better results1 min read . 09:58 AM IST
The real estate market has always been a profitable investment, and it has risen dramatically in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Livemint spoke to industry experts who suggested ways to get better and desired results with real estate investments in 2023.
Atul Goel, MD, Goel Ganga Group said that although the real estate market has been booming at a rapid pace, investments in this sector have a long waiting period for healthy appreciation.
However, you can quickly earn money by renting out your own property. As a result, in terms of ROI, commercial real estate investment would be more beneficial in 2023 than residential real estate investment, he added.
It's always advisable to consult with specialists before investing in any type of project.
“The best way to trust the seriousness of such an organisation is to look for references in social networks, access their website, verify the type of projects they currently handle and have handled in the past, speak directly to a specialised consultant and/or project manager, and ask friends or acquaintances for references about them," said Suren Goyal, Partner, RPS Group.
According to Gurmit Singh Arora, President, Indian Plumbing Association, green building has gained popularity in India as people become more aware of its environmental benefits. When purchasing or renting a home, it is important to consider more than just the asking price.
“An investor also considers the cost of energy consumption, a building's life cycle costs, and upkeep and maintenance. Investing in any structure with a green rating could be a profitable decision due to the numerous benefits such structures provide. Building construction accounts for 70% of total energy consumption in India," said Gurmit Singh Arora.
So, if you plan to invest in real estate next year, do keep in mind these factors suggested by the experts.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint.
