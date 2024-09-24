Money
Many investors believe you can’t suffer losses in real estate. That’s just false
Summary
- Even if you sell your property for more than you paid for it, the effects of time and inflation could make it a loss in real terms. And real estate investments are not immune to absolute losses, either.
The claim that "real estate investment never leads to losses" is one that circulates frequently among investors. Many people are convinced that holding on to a property long enough will always result in a profit. But is this true?
