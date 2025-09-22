Real estate vs equities: Is your second house really an investment?
Summary
Property requires active management: finding tenants, paying brokerage, fixing seepage, repainting. Equities, by contrast, offer liquidity, no upkeep costs, and higher long-term returns.
For decades, investment in real estate was considered a surefire way to wealth. But does that still hold true today? With rising costs, low yields, and better alternatives, the case for a second property as an investment needs a hard look.
