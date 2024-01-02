Real estate outlook 2024: Is affordable housing finance ready for takeoff?
The demand for affordable housing in India is expected to continue growing due to lower interest rates, broad-based economic development, and job growth.
The prevailing high-interest rates since May 2022 have had a minor impact on the affordable housing demand in India. The affordable housing segment, by virtue of being in the smaller ticket segment, is relatively less rate-sensitive than the mid and luxury segments.
