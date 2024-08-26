Money
Rent, home loan, capital gains: FAQs to help you navigate property tax maze
Shipra Singh 7 min read 26 Aug 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Summary
- We have compiled a handy guide in Q&A format to help you understand how properties and rental incomes are taxed after the Union Budget 2024-25
NEW DELHI : The Union Budget 2024-24, presented on 23 July in Parliament, streamlined taxation of most financial assets—but not real estate. Taxation rules for real estate are still the most complex among all financial assets.
