The rules vary further depending on whether you opt for the new or old tax regime. For instance, if an owner has a home loan on the house they live in, each year, they will have a loss of up to ₹2 lakh under the ‘income from house property’ head. This is because, in the income tax return, one has to declare the rent of the self-occupied property as zero and claim the interest paid on the loan as a deduction. This results in a net loss from the house property equivalent to the interest paid. This loss is allowed to be set off against all incomes, including salary. But only in the old regime. So, homeowners living in their own houses will lose this benefit by opting for the new regime. In fact, under the new regime, the loss set-off is not allowed even for let-out and deemed to be let-out houses.