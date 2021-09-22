Retail depositors are earning negative returns on their bank deposits, economists at the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) have said.

According to the research report from SBI’s Economic Research Department titled ‘Excess liquidity and pricing of credit risk: Are we doing enough?’, the total number of depositors in the banking system is around 207 crore, the number of creditors is at 27 crore. The total bank deposits at ₹151 lakh crore constitute ₹102 lakh crore of retail deposits, including that of senior citizens.

“Clearly, the real rate of return on bank deposits has been negative for a sizeable period of time and with RBI making it abundantly clear that supporting growth is the primary goal, the low banking rate of interest is unlikely to make a northbound movement anytime soon as liquidity continues to be plentiful,"SBI Report said.

It said the current bull run in financial markets is possibly a break from the past as households may have got into the bandwagon of self-fulfilling prophecy of a decent return on their investment.

If not for all the depositors, the taxation review should be carried out for at least the deposits made by senior citizens who depend on the interest for their daily needs, the economists led by Soumya Kanti Ghosh said in a note.

At present, banks deduct tax at source at the time of crediting interest income of over ₹40,000 for all the depositors, while for senior citizens the taxes set in if the income exceeds ₹50,000 per year.

Meanwhile, the note also said that banks are facing "significant margin pressures" at present because of the excess liquidity in the system.

