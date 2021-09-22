Real returns on bank deposits have been negative: SBI Report

According to the research report from SBI’s Economic Research Department titled ‘Excess liquidity and pricing of credit risk: Are we doing enough?’, the total number of depositors in the banking system is around 207 crore, the number of creditors is at 27 crore. The total bank deposits at ₹151 lakh crore constitute ₹102 lakh crore of retail deposits, including that of senior citizens.

