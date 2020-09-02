Real test for new tax assessment plan is execution

Another aspect not addressed in the new scheme is that of ensuring that taxpayers receive the notices seeking information. These notices are to be uploaded in the taxpayer account in the portal, or sent by SMS or e mail, with a real-time alert informing him of the notice. Often, the taxpayer does not receive such a notice or alert, and is unaware of such notice being uploaded in his account, resulting in a default in responding to such notice. The scheme ought to have provided for a better means of ensuring that the taxpayer is made aware of the notice after the first default, perhaps through a call made by the call centre. Proper service of notice was an essential and important ingredient of the assessment process when the process was in physical form. Similar importance needs to be attached to the service of the notice on the taxpayer in e-forms as well, to ensure that there is proper service, irrespective of system problems.