Rebuild the savings you lost to covid-19

On the face of it, settling liabilities using your assets may seem like you are depleting your savings, it will help your net-worth in the long term. “I suggested one of my clients to part withdraw his EPF to prepay the hefty home loan, as both he and his wife were fearing job loss. I also stopped their SIPs for their retirement, which is 10 years away, so that they could increase their EMI. This will ensure that their home loan tenure is reduced," said Sen.