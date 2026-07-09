Received a Section 245 notice? Here's why your income tax refund may be adjusted against pending tax demand

If you have received an intimation under Section 245 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, it does not necessarily mean you have done something wrong. It simply means the Income Tax Department intends to adjust your income tax refund against an outstanding tax demand from an earlier financial year.
Here's what a Section 245 intimation means, why it is issued, and how you should respond.
A Section 245 intimation is issued when the Income Tax Department finds that:
For example, suppose you are due a refund of ₹12,000 for FY 2025-26, but there is an unpaid tax demand of ₹8,000 for FY 2022-23 because of a mismatch in tax credits or unpaid tax liability. In that case, the department may issue a Section 245 intimation proposing to adjust the outstanding demand against your refund. Instead of ₹12,000, you will receive a net refund of ₹4,000.
However, the Income Tax Department must first notify you before making the adjustment. Taxpayers are generally required to respond within 30 days of receiving the intimation. If no response is submitted within this period, the department may proceed with the adjustment.
You can check the details of the demand by logging into the Income Tax e-filing portal.
A list of all outstanding tax demands, if any, will appear on the screen. You can also view or download the latest and previous Section 245 notices.
After logging into the e-filing portal, go to Pending Actions and click “Response to Outstanding Demand” and select the relevant demand. You will have three options:
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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