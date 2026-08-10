Received an income tax notice? Here's why you should authenticate it and how to do it online

Filed ITR for AY 2026-27 and received an income tax notice? Wait before you act, as it could be a scam. The Income Tax Department provides an ‘Authenticate Notice/Order’ facility on its e-filing portal, allowing taxpayers to check whether a notice, order or other communication was genuinely issued by them.
Taxpayers can verify the authenticity of such communications online before taking any action. Here’s what you should know about the facility.
Income Tax Department communications issued from 1 October 2019 onwards are required to carry a Document Identification Number (DIN).
It is a computer-generated unique number assigned to communications issued by Income Tax Authorities, including notices, orders, letters and other correspondence with taxpayers. This number can be used to verify the communication through the department's online authentication facility.
Authenticating a notice can help taxpayers identify potentially fraudulent communications before sharing personal information, clicking on suspicious links or making any payment based on a fake demand.
A communication issued by an Income Tax Authority without a DIN is generally treated as invalid and “non est” in law, meaning it is considered as if it was never issued.
However, some communications may be exempt from the DIN requirement. To check whether an income tax notice is genuine, taxpayers can verify it through the e-filing portal.
The authentication service is available as a pre-login facility, which means taxpayers do not have to sign in to their e-filing account.
You can verify a communication using either of the following sets of details:
Importantly, the mobile number used for authentication does not have to be the number registered with your e-filing account. Taxpayers can enter any mobile number that they can access to receive the OTP.
If the communication carries a DIN, taxpayers can directly use the number for verification.
If the details entered do not match any communication issued by the Income Tax Department, the portal will show a ‘No record found’ message.
For taxpayers who receive an unexpected income tax notice or communication, checking its authenticity before responding can be a simple but important precaution against scams and fraudulent messages.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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