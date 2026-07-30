Received an income tax notice under Section 139(9)? Here's what it means and what to do

Income tax notices and compliance-related issues can often create unnecessary panic and confusion among taxpayers, especially when different provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, apply.

One such notice is issued under Section 139(9), which deals with defective income tax returns. Understanding what the notice means and responding within the prescribed timeline is crucial, as failure to do so could result in the return being treated as invalid.

Tax experts say taxpayers should first understand the nature of the defect rather than panic, as timely action can help avoid unnecessary legal and compliance complications.

Section 139(9) defective returns: What taxpayers should know Mihir Tanna, Associate Director (Direct Tax) at S K Patodia & Associates LLP, explained that Section 139 contains several provisions beyond the mandatory return-filing requirements.

“From an individual's perspective, Section 139 also allows taxpayers to revise their return in bona fide cases within the prescribed deadline. A belated return can also be filed, although certain benefits may not be available. Most defects are identified and resolved before the return is uploaded. However, if defects are detected during processing, taxpayers should rectify them immediately after receiving a notice. Once the return is processed successfully, an intimation under Section 143(1) is issued. If there are incorrect claims, such as TDS credit not reflected in Form 26AS or ineligible carry-forward losses, the income or tax liability is adjusted accordingly,” he said.

Experts explain how to respond CA Mrinal Mehta, Treasurer of the Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society, said taxpayers should view a Section 139(9) notice as an opportunity to correct errors rather than as a penalty.

“Treat a Section 139(9) defective return notice as an opportunity, not a penalty. Verify its authenticity, then respond within the due date mentioned in the notice by correcting the return after reconciling it with the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS. Do not simply upload an explanation, and avoid changing unrelated figures.”

He also explained how taxpayers should approach other common income tax notices.

“A Section 143(1) intimation is largely automated. If there is a genuine mismatch, file a rectification under Section 154. A notice under Section 142(1) requires timely and properly documented responses. A reassessment notice under Section 148 is more serious, and taxpayers should respond to the preceding Section 148A notice with supporting evidence before filing a return. Silence, in every case, is the costliest response,” Mehta said.

Tax and investment expert Nishant Shanker of Navraj Global Advisors said a notice under Section 139(9) is generally issued when a return contains omissions, inconsistencies or missing information.

“Taxpayers should carefully review the defects highlighted in the notice, rectify them within the prescribed timeline through the e-filing portal, and ensure all supporting information is accurate. Ignoring such notices may result in the return being treated as invalid, leading to the loss of tax benefits and additional compliance issues,” he said.

Don't panic, act promptly Experts advise taxpayers not to treat income tax notices as warnings but as opportunities to correct discrepancies and remain compliant.