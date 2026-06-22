Received ESOPs in your salary package? Know the tax you owe now, tax due later and who can defer payment?

ESOPs (Employee stock option plans) are a component of compensation packages, especially in startups and technology companies. They give employees the right to acquire equity shares of the company after meeting certain vesting conditions, allowing them to benefit from the firm's future growth.
The stock benefit is treated as a part of salary for tax purposes. However, the tax liability does not arise at just one stage. Employees may have to pay tax when they exercise their options and again when they sell the shares. Some employees of eligible startups can also defer the tax payable at the time of exercise, providing relief from an immediate tax burden.
ESOPs are generally taxed at two stages:
When an employee exercises the option, they basically agree to buy the company's shares. At this stage, the difference between the fair market value (FMV) of the shares on exercise date and the exercise price is taxed as perquisite.
The employer the deducts TDS on this perquisite value. The amount is shown in the employee's Form 16 and must be included under salary income while filing the income tax return (ITR) in the relevant financial year.
If the employee later sells the shares acquired through ESOPs, a second tax liability arises. In this case, the difference between the sale price and the FMV considered on the exercise date is taxed as capital gains.
The applicable capital gains tax depends on factors such as the type of shares and the holding period before sale.
An employee receiving ESOPs from an “eligible startup” under Section 80-IAC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, does not have to pay tax in the year of exercising the option, meaning the tax deducted at source (TDS) on the ‘perquisite’ can be deferred. The tax only becomes payable on the earliest of the following events:
This benefit is only available to companies who are recognised as a startup by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). In addition to DPIIT recognition, the startup must also obtain a separate certification as an “eligible startup” under Section 80-IAC.
When an employee sells shares acquired through ESOPs, the gains are taxed as capital gains. For listed equity shares, gain are treated as long-term capital gains (LTCG) if the shares are held for more than 12 months.
For listed shares, gains are treated as long-term capital gains (LTCG) if the shares are held for more than 12 months. LTCG is taxed at 12.5% on gains exceeding ₹1.25 lakh. If the shares are sold within 12 months, the gains are treated as short-term capital gains (STCG) and taxed at flat 20%.
If the case of unlisted shares, long term capital gains are taxed at 12.5% and short term is taxed according to the slab rates, Cleartax said in a report.
When an employee incurred a loss on the sale of these shares, they are allowed to carry forward these capital losses in their tax return and set them off against gains in future years. These losses can be carried forward for up to eight assessment years.
People must also note that LTCG can only be set off against long-term gains, whereas short-term loss can be set off against both STCG and LTCG.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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